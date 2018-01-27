Kicking off this year’s festivities February 10 with a chart-topping concert lineup, the Karbach Cookoff is here once again.

For the fourth annual event, the Karbach Brewing Company and the Robert Garner Firefighter Foundation reportedly partnered to put on the festival, which raises funds for the Houston Fire Department, as well as the firefighters who serve the city.





Harvey hero Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale tweeted about the cookoff, encouraging the community to support the fundraiser.

Join Gallery Furniture and me in supporting the Houston Fire Department and local area firefighters at the Karbach Cookoff where 100% of the profits will help local firefighters! Click the link to purchase your ticket or to make a donation today! https://t.co/SmH5HYZ0ZU pic.twitter.com/p8CkKx5Z2X — MattressMack (@MattressMack) January 2, 2018

While chili is the focal dish of the fest, like in year’s past, participants can also cook up chicken or “open dish” submissions to round out the food options.

Country duo Big & Rich are set to headline the event, along with Cowboy Troy, Cam, Frankie Ballard, Sundance Head and Brooke Eden, according to the fundraiser’s website.

The Karbach Cookoff has Big & Rich, Cam, Sundance Head and Cowboy Troy https://t.co/wchsUXxhwi pic.twitter.com/M7tPwi5GDh — Francisca Ortega (@quefrankie) January 9, 2018

Teams who wish to enter the festival can feature up to six cooks; the entry fee is $100.

Check-in for competitors is from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., and, according to official contest rules, all dishes must be prepared on-site.

Great day meeting with Robert Garner Foundation about the #karbachcookoff 2018! pic.twitter.com/SpzqrV8rDC — Lucky 13 Presents (@lucky13presents) December 13, 2017

To attend just the concert, tickets are $50, which also includes three Karbach beers.

Tickets to the cookoff and concert, along with three Karbach beers, start at $60; you can also enjoy unlimited food tastings, according to the event’s website.

VIP tickets cost $200 and reportedly give you access to everything, including special VIP areas. They also include unlimited food tastings, five Karbach beers and a swag bag.

All tickets include a commemorative Karbach pint glass.

The cookoff will take place on February 10th from noon to 10:30 p.m.

We’re ready for a boot-scooting time, Houston – get your tickets today!