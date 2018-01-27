Kicking off this year’s festivities February 10 with a chart-topping concert lineup, the Karbach Cookoff is here once again.
For the fourth annual event, the Karbach Brewing Company and the Robert Garner Firefighter Foundation reportedly partnered to put on the festival, which raises funds for the Houston Fire Department, as well as the firefighters who serve the city.
RELATED: The most haunted hotel in Texas is taking reservations
Harvey hero Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale tweeted about the cookoff, encouraging the community to support the fundraiser.
While chili is the focal dish of the fest, like in year’s past, participants can also cook up chicken or “open dish” submissions to round out the food options.
Country duo Big & Rich are set to headline the event, along with Cowboy Troy, Cam, Frankie Ballard, Sundance Head and Brooke Eden, according to the fundraiser’s website.
Teams who wish to enter the festival can feature up to six cooks; the entry fee is $100.
Check-in for competitors is from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., and, according to official contest rules, all dishes must be prepared on-site.
To attend just the concert, tickets are $50, which also includes three Karbach beers.
Tickets to the cookoff and concert, along with three Karbach beers, start at $60; you can also enjoy unlimited food tastings, according to the event’s website.
RELATED: Lawndale Art Center features Mexican comic art from 60s-70s, today
VIP tickets cost $200 and reportedly give you access to everything, including special VIP areas. They also include unlimited food tastings, five Karbach beers and a swag bag.
All tickets include a commemorative Karbach pint glass.
The cookoff will take place on February 10th from noon to 10:30 p.m.
We’re ready for a boot-scooting time, Houston – get your tickets today!