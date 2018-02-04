Earlier this week, police say they arrested a Katy student for shooting a pig at the district’s agricultural facility.

The incident reportedly unfolded after school hours when a teacher said they heard gunshots.

While police said the student didn’t threaten anyone else with the gun, he said he shot the pig while transporting animals to another location.

Meanwhile, the Katy ISD released the following statement to parents:

“The purpose of this message is to inform you of an incident that occurred this week at the district’s agricultural sciences facility after regular school hours. A high school student who was attempting to move a livestock project to a processing facility decided to terminate the animal on site prior to transporting it. The student used a firearm to conduct this activity. Upon hearing the firearm’s discharge, a teacher at a nearby barn immediately notified the Katy ISD Police who have since begun an investigation into the incident. At no time did the student make any threat toward other individuals present, nor were other livestock projects harmed. As with any matter of this nature, the appropriate disciplinary action will follow – including the removal of the student from the program for possession of a firearm on school district grounds. We ask that you use this incident as a teachable moment with your student to help confirm with them the important role they play in keeping our schools and facilities safe. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority at Katy ISD. With your help, we will continue our commitment to creating safe and secure learning environments, be it in our classrooms or other facilities. If you have any questions about this incident, please do not hesitate to contact your student’s campus.”

