A Houston ISD campus reportedly spent Monday morning on lockdown after a social media threat targeted a middle school.

According to investigators, the threat focused on Stevenson Middle School, which is located in southeast Houston.


In response to the threat, school officials said they shut down the campus, preventing anyone from entering or leaving.

HISD police identified the student behind the threat, who turned out to not be present at the school.

Authorities later located the student who made the threat at home, where he reportedly stayed home under the care of his mother for an undisclosed illness.

According to HISD spokesperson Tracy Clemmons, the lockdown lasted for about half an hour, and the district wants to ensure parents their students are safe.

School officials said they did not search the campus or any other students, however, as they deemed it unnecessary.

However, some parents removed their children from the campus after learning of the threat.

HISD administration said the student who made the threat is being disciplined; authorities reportedly arrested and charged him with making a terroristic threat.

This is a developing story.

