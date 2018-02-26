A mall-walker reportedly discovered a 31-year-old mall employee lying in a pool of her own blood inside a restroom at Memorial City Mall early Sunday.





RELATED: Police say they responded to shots fired at Baybrook Mall last night, but there’s good news this morning

Ashley Hill said she took a restroom break mid-walk Sunday morning at around 8:30 a.m. when she found the victim.

TERRIFYING: when Ashley Hill used the restroom at Memorial City Mall Sun morn, she found a woman lying face down in a pool of her own blood. Police say the 31yo has been strangled, kicked. The attacker got away. You have to hear this story. Only on #abc13 at 5:30, 6:30 am: pic.twitter.com/LB7i38STBR — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) February 26, 2018

“She was missing at least one or more teeth, she was bleeding from every side of her head I could see, out of her ears. She was in really bad shape,” Hill said in an interview with Eyewitness News.

The victim, who told Hill she worked at the mall, apparently suffered from a strangling attack with a trash bag.

Authorities said she received transport to a hospital with injuries, including a broken jaw. They believe the attacker escaped on a METRO bus.

RELATED: A suspect’s attempt to rob a Houston jewelry store results in a false report of gunshots

Hill, who said she stayed with the woman victim until her family arrived at the hospital, hopes the public keeps her in their thoughts:

“I would ask that everybody try to keep this woman in their prayers and a speedy recovery,” Hill said.

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.