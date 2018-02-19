Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in a Walmart parking lot located near Hobby Airport in southeast Houston at Rowlett and Almeda Genoa roads late Sunday night, according to ABC13 Eyewitness News.





Authorities reportedly found the man shot in the head, sitting in a parked red Cadillac near the entrance to the store.

Officers said the victim, a friend and two suspects were seen in the parking lot before getting into the victim’s car. Shortly after, the victim was shot, according to officers.

RELATED: Police say at least one suspect is still on the loose after shooting three teens in southeast Houston

Scary moments at a Walmart in southeast Houston after a shooting that killed a man while customers were shopping | @MarlaABC13 has updates from the scene this morning on #ABC13. Tune in starting at 5AM. https://t.co/80FQp6Okfj — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) February 19, 2018

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Officers confirmed the victim’s friend escaped before the suspects left in an unknown vehicle. Witnesses said a white Chrysler sedan may have fled the scene at the store around 10:30 p.m.

“They’ll review the surveillance video to see if they can determine exactly what happened this evening. We do have several witnesses and they’ll interview them,” Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department told Eyewitness News.

Police are urging those who may have tips to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

RELATED: Details still developing in northeast Houston’s fatal FBI shooting