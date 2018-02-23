Menu
Conjoined Twins Separated in Houston Read this Next

February really is the month of hearts after what Houston doctors did for two conjoined twins
Advertisement
The Associated Press,  7:55 p.m Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 

HOUSTON – 


The co-founder of one of the nation’s leading system of charter schools has been fired amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

RELATED: Questionable use of tax dollars by Houston charter school raises eyebrows

KIPP announced Thursday that it had fired Mike Feinberg after an independent investigation found “credible evidence” to support three allegations of sexual misconduct. In a statement, the enterprise Feinberg co-founded in Houston 24 years ago said the investigation was triggered by an allegation last spring of sexual abuse of a student in the late 1990s.

The investigation by the law firm WilmerHale couldn’t confirm the allegation conclusively, but it uncovered evidence of sexual harassment by Feinberg against an adult KIPP alumna employed by KIPP Houston in 2004, which led to a financial settlement.

KIPP said Feinberg denied the allegations. A telephone call to his suburban Houston home Thursday night rang unanswered.

RELATED: Alleged victims of former KIPP counselor provide details of abuse

©2017 COX MEDIA GROUP.

Advertisement

Rare Studio

ICYMI, Feb. 22 wasn’t only National Margarita Day, but, if you’re in Houston, you’re in a good spot for a makeup

ICYMI, Feb. 22 wasn’t only National Margarita Day, but, if you’re in Houston, you’re in a good spot for a makeup

On the 73rd anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima, Battleship Texas honors WWII vets

On the 73rd anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima, Battleship Texas honors WWII vets

U.S. Olympic speedskater brings Houston Strong spirit to PyeongChang

U.S. Olympic speedskater brings Houston Strong spirit to PyeongChang

Missouri City native Travis Scott rented out 2 theaters in Stafford this weekend “for the kids to watch” Black Panther

Missouri City native Travis Scott rented out 2 theaters in Stafford this weekend “for the kids to watch” Black Panther

Houston couples tell their tales of romance and tips for dating

Houston couples tell their tales of romance and tips for dating

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement