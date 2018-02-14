The woman was in the street when she was run over by multiple cars in Spring Tuesday night.

The fatal accident happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 17200 block of Red Oak Drive, near the intersection of FM 1960 and I-45 in north Harris County.





The victim has not been identified.

None of the occupants in the cars reportedly stopped after the incident. Police think as many as three vehicles may have been involved.

Detectives are hopeful surveillance cameras will help determine what happened.

“There are some cameras in the area from the school right here next to us so we are reviewing that footage right now to see if it’s going to show anything,” Sgt. Eric Albers told Click2Houston.com.

