The woman was in the street when she was run over by multiple cars in Spring Tuesday night.

The fatal accident happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 17200 block of Red Oak Drive, near the intersection of FM 1960 and I-45 in north Harris County.


The victim has not been identified.

None of the occupants in the cars reportedly stopped after the incident. Police think as many as three vehicles may have been involved.

Detectives are hopeful surveillance cameras will help determine what happened.

“There are some cameras in the area from the school right here next to us so we are reviewing that footage right now to see if it’s going to show anything,” Sgt. Eric Albers told Click2Houston.com.

Multiple cars reportedly mow down woman Tuesday night in north Harris County
Researchers with MD Anderson study reportedly find modified cold virus could help cancer patients

Craigslist ad lures men seeking sex to unknowing couple’s Pasadena home

Uber driver in Mission Bend reportedly shot and robbed of his livelihood

The debate on Confederate-named schools is rising again in Texas’ capital

U.S. women’s national soccer team to face Mexico in Houston this April ahead of World Cup qualifiers

