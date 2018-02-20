Menu
Two men reportedly sustained shooting injuries at Sunnyside Park in southeast Houston Sunday night, and gunmen allegedly pursued them when they left to seek help at a nearby convenience store.


Unbeknownst to the victims, they told police the gunmen followed the injured pair, then shooting out the store located on Scott at Bellfort streets injuring a cook inside the building.

All three men received transport to nearby hospitals, where one man, shot in the face, arrived in critical condition, along with the cook shot in the chest.

The gunmen hit the third man in the leg.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

Police said they are hoping surveillance video will give clues as to their whereabouts, but, if you would like to share information on this incident, contact you local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

