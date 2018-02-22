Menu
Here's how much you need to work to pay your rent in Houston, according to SmartAsset
Earlier this week, the owner of the Houston farmer’s market located in the Heights area on airline released an animated rendering of what they want the property to look like after renovations.


The plans reportedly include restaurants with outdoor seating areas, a greenspace with a playground and more produce stalls for an open-air market type of an environment.

Construction is slated to start spring of 2018, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Officials with MLB Capital Partners, who bought the market last May, also said they are planning to renovate the existing buildings; records show the Houston-based real estate firm owns several properties around the city, including the Houston Design Center.

Parking, landscaping and traffic improvements to the property are also reportedly in the works, and MLB is projecting a three-year timeline for renovations, according to their website.

Until this year, the Farmers Marketing Association of Houston, Inc. owned and operated the space since 1942.

