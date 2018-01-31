Menu
fire Read this Next

Houston Fire Department is reportedly rethinking its response time strategy
Advertisement

A man was driving near Galveston’s Seawall Tuesday when he lost control of his truck and catapulted over the barrier and crashed.

RELATED: Galveston authorities release photo of lifeless ‘Little Jacob’ in an effort to close the case


When the Chevy Colorado came to a rest on the rocks below, it caught on fire. Authorities found the 47-year-old Galveston resident dead at the scene. He was the vehicle’s only occupant.

According to police, the driver of the truck overcorrected to avoid hitting a car on Seawall Boulevard near 89th Street. When he crashed into a median, his vehicle went airborne over the Seawall.

The incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. No other cars were damaged in the crash.

RELATED: Friends of Baytown woman who shot her husband, two sons and herself say she was mentally ill

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Gov. Abbott to reportedly leave no stone unturned in the investigation of Dr. Nassar’s ranch

Gov. Abbott to reportedly leave no stone unturned in the investigation of Dr. Nassar’s ranch

According to a new report, Houston is home to 7 of the top 100 traffic bottlenecks

According to a new report, Houston is home to 7 of the top 100 traffic bottlenecks

Here’s how close Houston came to being an Amazon HQ2 finalist

Here’s how close Houston came to being an Amazon HQ2 finalist

Houston may have a problem with Amazon’s list of 20 finalists for HQ2

Houston may have a problem with Amazon’s list of 20 finalists for HQ2

‘Tourniquet Killer’ wrongly confesses to two murders just before his execution this week

‘Tourniquet Killer’ wrongly confesses to two murders just before his execution this week

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement