A man was driving near Galveston’s Seawall Tuesday when he lost control of his truck and catapulted over the barrier and crashed.

When the Chevy Colorado came to a rest on the rocks below, it caught on fire. Authorities found the 47-year-old Galveston resident dead at the scene. He was the vehicle’s only occupant.

According to police, the driver of the truck overcorrected to avoid hitting a car on Seawall Boulevard near 89th Street. When he crashed into a median, his vehicle went airborne over the Seawall.

The incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. No other cars were damaged in the crash.

