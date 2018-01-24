A string of businesses on the city’s north side are reportedly being repeatedly robbed, leaving owners wanting answers from authorities.

Last night, employee Yessica Cruz said the criminals struck The Fulton Dental Clinic.

The suspects reportedly gained entry into the facility via a rock through a window.

A Cricket Wireless store just next door is also recovering after being “broken into multiple times in just the last few weeks.”

“That’s one of the reasons they keep coming back, because they see nobody does anything,” Cruz said in an interview with Eyewitness News.

It is unknown if the culprits are related to a serial robber casing businesses in December; last month, an unknown suspect reportedly hit 15 businesses, robbing them in what authorities described as quick succession.

If you would like to share information on these recent spate of break-ins, contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.