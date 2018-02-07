With the Houston Astros mascot Orbit representing a championship team, he reportedly needs a little help around the ballpark — which means one lucky ‘Stros fan will be cheering alongside the fuzzy green alien.





Currently, the Astros organization is searching for the perfect mascot handler to help Orbit with his fan duties.

Based on the job listing for the position, the right person will be “outgoing, organized, and motivated.”

The lucky individual who gets the job will get to accompany Orbit during games and off-site appearances.

While it’s not listed, helping Orbit get into trouble — and out of it — is likely another duty of the lucky fan who’s chosen to assist Orbit.

Along those lines, Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chris Archer sent in his application via Twitter. However, Orbit rejected the prankster’s offer, saying he needs someone with a “championship level pranking pedigree.”

Hello, @astros. We heard you have a job opening. Allow us to make a recommendation. pic.twitter.com/j8Rr9sU6he — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) February 5, 2018

Dear @RaysBaseball: I have reviewed your candidate submission. I’m really looking for someone with more of a championship level pranking pedigree. Thanks anyways. https://t.co/cfyPvSe6IR — Houston Astros Orbit (@OrbitAstros) February 6, 2018

Archer and Orbit previously engaged in a water balloon battle that most decidedly went to Orbit, who got a bit creative in his water-delivery system.

Please see the attached portfolio. Don't hesitate to contact @RaysRaymond as a reference. pic.twitter.com/8EVxxCkiSW — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) February 5, 2018

Orbit does have final say in the process, however, so we'll wait for him to review everything. pic.twitter.com/hC2Ifq7BlL — Houston Astros (@astros) February 5, 2018

What better way to experience the 2018 season?

According to the Houston Chronicle, a member of the Astros organization confirmed the listing is still current, so good luck to all of the applicants!