Authorities reportedly arrested a Montgomery County couple on allegations they photographed and filmed themselves sexually assaulting their 2-year-old daughter, then distributing those images online.

Investigators with the Houston-Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force discovered the couple during an inquiry into an online chatroom featuring talk of incest.





According to authorities, the mother Janel S. Trahan, 32, committed the assault, while the father John A. Trahan, 24, filmed it.

Investigators said they began their search in January, first encountering Janel Trahan posting under the username “Lil Mamma,” asking her if she ever performed anything sexual on her daughter.

“Kinda,” Lil Mamma allegedly replied. “She is only 2.”

When asked to send photos, Lil Mamma reportedly sent three, two of which police described as pornographic.

One of the photos reportedly showed a woman’s hand penetrating the toddler’s genitals.

Investigators also say the mother told them about the acts they performed on the child and that they parepared her to do more.

A investigation ultimately revealed Lil Mamma to be Janel Trahan.

Undercover investigators posing as chatroom participants say they also received photos of the assault from John Trahan.

Authorities charged Janel Trahan, who is from Orange, Texas, with aggravated sexual assault of a child and promotion of child pornography.

Records show she is currently in the custody of the Department of Homeland Security, given the charges she is facing are federal.

John Trahan, who is from Spring, is also charged with promotion of child pornography, currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Investigators say his charges may be upgraded to federal charges, as well

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office released a mugshot of John Trahan, but at this time no mugshot is available for Janel Trahan; the child is currently with Child Protective Services.

This is a developing story.