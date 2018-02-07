Every day, officers across the country put their lives on the line to protect and serve. Here in Harris County, some of those men and women in uniform are unpaid volunteers who are members of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Reserve Command.





Reserve command officers have the same duties and responsibilities as paid, regular duty officers, which means they share the same risks.

Deputy Major Jimmy Rollins showed how serious those risks could be after responding to a recent domestic violence call. Photos of Rollins after the call reveal him as bloodied and bruised.

Since the photos were initially posted, Rollins is going viral both for his service to the community and as a rallying cry for groups who promote the police.

In addition to his photo being shared locally, it was appropriated by a police advocacy group called “Back the Blue,” show below:

HARRIS County Sheriff Reserve Deputy Major Rollins Had A Rough Day. He Helped Protect A Woman and Her Kids From A Man Assaulting Her. Major Rollins Did His Job, He Answered The Call. He VOLUNTEERS His Time and Services In His Community To Which He Receives NO PAY. pic.twitter.com/ZwZsu8PO5C — Back The Blue 🚓 (@BackThePolice) February 7, 2018

Rollins, who has volunteered with the county reserve for 32 years, shared his story with reporters after it went viral.

“We play the same role as a full-time deputy, except that we don’t get paid. There’s really no difference other than a paycheck,” Rollins told KHOU.

According to an article from the Washington Post in 2016, Texas’ reserve commands can provide a community with up to $11 million in free staffing if maximized.

The HCSO website boasts the county has the largest command reserve in Texas and the second largest in the nation, with about 200 volunteer officers.

Reserve officers receive the same training as paid officers and respond to the same types of calls.

Authorities arrested Israel Meza for the assault on Rollins. He is charged with assault on a peace officer.