Authorities first thought they were responding to a call of a wounded child. But when they arrived at the southwest Houston residence Monday morning, they found a 4-year-old boy covered in his father’s blood, who had been shot.





The incident reportedly occurred in the 10400 block of Sandpiper Drive when two men knocked on the victim’s door.

Police believe the boy did not witness the shooting. The man was transferred to a nearby medical facility and is expected to survive.

The suspects were able to escape from the scene, fleeing to the north, and scant details are known about the crime.

