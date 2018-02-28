Police say an argument, which apparently escalated, led to shots fired in a First Colony Mall parking lot Monday night in Sugar Land.





While many details are still unclear at this time, authorities said they believe the argument potentially began in another location, ending in the mall parking lot, when one party unloaded on the other.

Reports show the groups exchanged at least a few rounds, and the incident sent the shopping complex into lockdown mode with officials working to secure the scene.

During this time, investigators said the targeted vehicle drove off, able to flag down a deputy at Highway 59 and Williams Way Boulevard in Richmond.

This is a developing story.