Legal this year, families say they are still concerned with access to medical marijuana
Police say an argument, which apparently escalated, led to shots fired in a First Colony Mall parking lot Monday night in Sugar Land.


While many details are still unclear at this time, authorities said they believe the argument potentially began in another location, ending in the mall parking lot, when one party unloaded on the other.

Reports show the groups exchanged at least a few rounds, and the incident sent the shopping complex into lockdown mode with officials working to secure the scene.

During this time, investigators said the targeted vehicle drove off, able to flag down a deputy at Highway 59 and Williams Way Boulevard in Richmond.

This is a developing story.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
Legal this year, families say they are still concerned with access to medical marijuana

Transgender Texas high school wrestler wins second 6A girls state title over the weekend in Cypress

One of Texas’ capital school districts is reportedly split on how to handle the Confederate-named campuses

ICYMI, Feb. 22 wasn’t only National Margarita Day, but, if you’re in Houston, you’re in a good spot for a makeup

On the 73rd anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima, Battleship Texas honors WWII vets

