Police said they believe two men followed That Huu Le from a bank to a grocery store parking lot on Saturday, with an intent to rob the 75-year-old.
RELATED: Police say a shooter killed a 75-year-old man in an H-E-B parking lot Saturday — in broad daylight
According to reports, after an altercation in a southeast Houston H-E-B parking lot, Le died from a gunshot wound, with the two men allegedly involved fleeing the scene in a gold-colored sedan.
Now, police are releasing a second photo of one of the suspects in the hopes of learning more information or the suspects’ whereabouts.
RELATED: Pearland officials’ boil water notice for residents west of 288 lifted this morning
Investigators are reportedly working to uncover more details about the incident and identities, urging anyone with information to contact them at the HPD’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.