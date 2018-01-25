Police said they believe two men followed That Huu Le from a bank to a grocery store parking lot on Saturday, with an intent to rob the 75-year-old.





According to reports, after an altercation in a southeast Houston H-E-B parking lot, Le died from a gunshot wound, with the two men allegedly involved fleeing the scene in a gold-colored sedan.

Police ID man killed in H-E-B shooting https://t.co/8EAi3KuyQH pic.twitter.com/lOxNGmo1rM — Houston Informer (@houstoninformer) January 24, 2018

Now, police are releasing a second photo of one of the suspects in the hopes of learning more information or the suspects’ whereabouts.

New pictures of suspect in H-E-B deadly shooting https://t.co/65eOvxF95K pic.twitter.com/6Ei59CrM3Y — FOX26Houston (@Fox26Houston) January 23, 2018

Investigators are reportedly working to uncover more details about the incident and identities, urging anyone with information to contact them at the HPD’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.