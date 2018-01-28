Police say a 20-year-old traveling upwards of 90 mph down a residential street early this morning in Pasadena crashed into a car, fatally injuring the driver.





A 60-year-old male reportedly died at the scene; the suspect grabbed his identification from his wrecked car, and then made a run for it, according to ABC 13.

Police say a 20 year old suspected drunk driver hit and killed a 61 year old man, then tried to run away. A random passerby who was getting gas nearby saw the whole thing, chased after him, and detained him before police arrived. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/M9vybasasL — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) January 28, 2018

A witness fueling up at a nearby gas station said he “saw the whole thing,” and reportedly chased the suspect, detaining him until authorities arrived.

The incident occurred around 2:00 a.m. on Allen-Genoa Road.

Police are reportedly investigating to see if the suspect, facing charges with failure to stop and render aid and DWI, ran the red light.

May this victim RIP.