Police say a 20-year-old traveling upwards of 90 mph down a residential street early this morning in Pasadena crashed into a car, fatally injuring the driver.
A 60-year-old male reportedly died at the scene; the suspect grabbed his identification from his wrecked car, and then made a run for it, according to ABC 13.
A witness fueling up at a nearby gas station said he “saw the whole thing,” and reportedly chased the suspect, detaining him until authorities arrived.
The incident occurred around 2:00 a.m. on Allen-Genoa Road.
Police are reportedly investigating to see if the suspect, facing charges with failure to stop and render aid and DWI, ran the red light.
May this victim RIP.