Police say a 20-year-old traveling upwards of 90 mph down a residential street early this morning in Pasadena crashed into a car, fatally injuring the driver.


A 60-year-old male reportedly died at the scene; the suspect grabbed his identification from his wrecked car, and then made a run for it, according to ABC 13.

A witness fueling up at a nearby gas station said he “saw the whole thing,” and reportedly chased the suspect, detaining him until authorities arrived.

The incident occurred around 2:00 a.m. on Allen-Genoa Road.

Police are reportedly investigating to see if the suspect, facing charges with failure to stop and render aid and DWI, ran the red light.

May this victim RIP.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
