Menu
missingteenro Read this Next

Texas EquuSearch called in to search for a missing 17-year-old River Oaks boy
Advertisement

Houston police reportedly responded to two deaths of this type in two days, after a 6-year-old boy reportedly accessed a 9-millimeter weapon in his northwest Houston home Sunday.


RELATED: Area woman reportedly suspected of shooting her husband and two sons before killing herself

Authorities said this is when he discharged the gun, which proved fatal.

“It appears the 6-year-old got up and went into a room and found a firearm and discharged it,” HPD homicide Sgt. Anthony Turner said in an interview with Eyewitness News.

Authorities responded at the Coppertree Village Apartments around 11:00 a.m.

The boy reportedly recived a transport to Texas Children’s Hospital, where they say he later died.

At the time of the incident, parents said they left him with an 18-year-old girl, along with his twin sister and a 14-year-old sibling.

RELATED: Houston police chief calls out the ‘silence’ of legislators after Kentucky school shooting

On Saturday, a 4-year-old Texas City boy accidentally shot and killed himself with a gun he had found in his family’s residence.

May these children RIP.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

According to a new report, Houston is home to 7 of the top 100 traffic bottlenecks

According to a new report, Houston is home to 7 of the top 100 traffic bottlenecks

Here’s how close Houston came to being an Amazon HQ2 finalist

Here’s how close Houston came to being an Amazon HQ2 finalist

Houston may have a problem with Amazon’s list of 20 finalists for HQ2

Houston may have a problem with Amazon’s list of 20 finalists for HQ2

‘Tourniquet Killer’ wrongly confesses to two murders just before his execution this week

‘Tourniquet Killer’ wrongly confesses to two murders just before his execution this week

When NASA needed to repair its safety image, they turned to this beloved character with a penchant for flying

When NASA needed to repair its safety image, they turned to this beloved character with a penchant for flying

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement