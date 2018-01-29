Houston police reportedly responded to two deaths of this type in two days, after a 6-year-old boy reportedly accessed a 9-millimeter weapon in his northwest Houston home Sunday.





Authorities said this is when he discharged the gun, which proved fatal.

“It appears the 6-year-old got up and went into a room and found a firearm and discharged it,” HPD homicide Sgt. Anthony Turner said in an interview with Eyewitness News.

Authorities responded at the Coppertree Village Apartments around 11:00 a.m.

The boy reportedly recived a transport to Texas Children’s Hospital, where they say he later died.

HEARTBREAKING: Boy dies after accidental shooting in north Houstonhttps://t.co/oyMZ82EJqE — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) January 28, 2018

At the time of the incident, parents said they left him with an 18-year-old girl, along with his twin sister and a 14-year-old sibling.

On Saturday, a 4-year-old Texas City boy accidentally shot and killed himself with a gun he had found in his family’s residence.

May these children RIP.