Police said they received calls earlier this weekend in regard to an altercation-turned gun fight at a Texas City restaurant.

Once on scene at Fish Place, they reportedly found one man shot in the stomach and one woman shot in the leg.

Authorities said both received transported to Mainland Center Hospital, where the man died from his injuries; the woman is said to be in stable condition, expected to survive.

Two people shot after a late night argument at Fish Place in Texas City. A man died and a woman is in the hospital. The shooter is on the run.

The incident unfolded in the 5100 block of FM 1765 at around 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Reports show an “unknown man” shot the man and woman, and the suspect is on the run, according to Eyewitness News.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact them at Crime Stoppers at 409-945-TIPS.