Police say a man suffered a shooting injury when an altercation escalated after a Super Bowl watch party last night in southwest Houston.
RELATED: Several Houston shootings reported overnight, with motives unknown and suspects at large
The man reportedly walked as one of a group of three walking home from a bar, when two other men allegedly approached.
Investigators say the incident occurred shortly before 1:00 a.m. at the Tara Garden Apartments in the 9200 block of Woodfair Drive.
RELATED: Police are searching for a female suspect involved in a NW Houston shooting
The victim is expected to recover; however, there are no arrests to report at this time.
This is a developing story.
If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.