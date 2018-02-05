Menu
Police say a man suffered a shooting injury when an altercation escalated after a Super Bowl watch party last night in southwest Houston.


The man reportedly walked as one of a group of three walking home from a bar, when two other men allegedly approached.

Investigators say the incident occurred shortly before 1:00 a.m. at the Tara Garden Apartments in the 9200 block of Woodfair Drive.

The victim is expected to recover; however, there are no arrests to report at this time.

This is a developing story.

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Police say one group's Super Bowl evening ended with a man shot on their walk home
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
