A bicyclist in north Houston was the victim of a hit-and-run early Monday morning.
The incident reportedly happened on Airline near Parker when a truck hit the cyclist, and its driver allegedly left the scene.
RELATED: Police say a 20-year-old traveling upwards of 90 mph killed a man in Pasadena DUI hit-and-run early this morning
The victim was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital where his condition is unknown.
The accident comes two days after a deadly hit-and-run in Pasadena. A 20-year-old suspected drunk driver hit and killed a male driver at speeds of up to 90 miles per hour.
RELATED: A young mother and child were the victims of Houston’s hit-and-run traffic this weekend
AP/Sharon Steinman