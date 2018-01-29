Menu
beltcrash Read this Next

Houston police find man dead from unexpected wound after crashing car into a light pole
Advertisement

A bicyclist in north Houston was the victim of a hit-and-run early Monday morning.

The incident reportedly happened on Airline near Parker when a truck hit the cyclist, and its driver allegedly left the scene.


RELATED: Police say a 20-year-old traveling upwards of 90 mph killed a man in Pasadena DUI hit-and-run early this morning

The victim was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital where his condition is unknown.

The accident comes two days after a deadly hit-and-run in Pasadena. A 20-year-old suspected drunk driver hit and killed a male driver at speeds of up to 90 miles per hour.

RELATED: A young mother and child were the victims of Houston’s hit-and-run traffic this weekend

Police search for driver who fled the scene after hitting a cyclist in north Houston AP/Sharon Steinman
Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

According to a new report, Houston is home to 7 of the top 100 traffic bottlenecks

According to a new report, Houston is home to 7 of the top 100 traffic bottlenecks

Here’s how close Houston came to being an Amazon HQ2 finalist

Here’s how close Houston came to being an Amazon HQ2 finalist

Houston may have a problem with Amazon’s list of 20 finalists for HQ2

Houston may have a problem with Amazon’s list of 20 finalists for HQ2

‘Tourniquet Killer’ wrongly confesses to two murders just before his execution this week

‘Tourniquet Killer’ wrongly confesses to two murders just before his execution this week

When NASA needed to repair its safety image, they turned to this beloved character with a penchant for flying

When NASA needed to repair its safety image, they turned to this beloved character with a penchant for flying

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement