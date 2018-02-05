Menu
hand-laptop-notebook-typing Read this Next

Sugar Land woman reportedly bilked out of her retirement savings by online scammers
Advertisement

The Houston DJ known as Atom Smasher is taking his show to Clear Lake’s Vinyl Draught Radio.

For eight years prior to the move, The Atom Smasher Show aired on Houston’s 104.1 KRBE radio station. Smasher had several other short-lived radio stints following that, and currently hosts a podcast out of his home studio in Humble.


RELATED: Houston symphony makes history at the 2018 Grammy Awards

The DJ said this is the first time he’ll host an all-talk show, and plans to have topics revolve around topical news and pop culture, according to the Houston Chronicle. A segment with his wife and sons centered on suburban Texas life will is also planned.

“Traditional FM radio hasn’t really worked out for me the last five or so years, so I figured I’d give something else a shot,” Smasher said in an interview with the Chronicle.

Starting Feb. 2, Atom is on two days a week from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and hopes to expand to five days a week. The show is streamed live on Vinyl Draught’s website, as well as Facebook and YouTube.

According to Vinyl Draught Co-Owner Doug Meisinger, Smasher helped get Vinyl Draught off the ground early last year. Messinger said he’d like to see The Atom Smasher Show eventually play during the afternoon commute Monday-Friday, adding that the less-constrained format of digital radio will work in Smasher’s favor.

“Atom is going to be Atom, and that’s what we want,” Messinger said.

RELATED: This underground musician is accusing Drake of stealing artwork

Popular Houston radio host starts new gig in Clear Lake Wikimedia Commons
Author placeholder image About the author:
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Here’s why Houston’s J.J. Watt made an appearance at the Super Bowl

Here’s why Houston’s J.J. Watt made an appearance at the Super Bowl

Police release surveillance video of Spring suspects on the run after allegedly killing an 18-year-old

Police release surveillance video of Spring suspects on the run after allegedly killing an 18-year-old

Gov. Abbott to reportedly leave no stone unturned in the investigation of Dr. Nassar’s ranch

Gov. Abbott to reportedly leave no stone unturned in the investigation of Dr. Nassar’s ranch

According to a new report, Houston is home to 7 of the top 100 traffic bottlenecks

According to a new report, Houston is home to 7 of the top 100 traffic bottlenecks

Here’s how close Houston came to being an Amazon HQ2 finalist

Here’s how close Houston came to being an Amazon HQ2 finalist

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement