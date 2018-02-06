Private company Texas Central announced Monday the Northwest Mall will be the site of the Houston station in their Dallas-to-Houston bullet train project. Now residents in Grimes and Waller Counties will have their chance Tuesday to share their opinion in public meetings hosted by the Federal Railroad Commission.





The meeting for Grimes County residents is rom 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Navasota Junior High School. The meeting for Waller County residents is also on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Waller High School.

We hope to see you at the public hearings in Grimes and Waller counties today! Learn more about the DEIS and how to comment here: https://t.co/TDib6x59OH pic.twitter.com/HXeL2W4HnV — Texas Bullet Train (@TexasCentral) February 6, 2018

If residents can’t make it to an in-person meeting, you can submit comments online.

A video posted to YouTube by Texas Central outlines the location of the proposed station-at the interchange of US 290 and I-610-along with concept art depicting the finished station.

Texas Central says the station will be “ideally located in a high-growth area, with easy access to employment centers, Galleria, Energy Corridor, Medical Center and downtown.”

Construction is supposed to begin in 2019, and the route from the Bayou City to Dallas will also include a stop in the Brazos Valley, so people in the college station area have a closer place to board the train.

According to KTRK, around 500 jobs are supposed to be created in Houston as a result of the project.

Once built, the train promises a trip from Houston to Dallas in under two hours. The train also claims to be one of the safest of its kind, based on a Japanese model with a flawless safety record exceeding the U.S.’s positive train control system of emergency braking.

Texas Central representatives will be in attendance at the ongoing public meetings to to discuss the project.

