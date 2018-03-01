Menu
andrew-wakefield Read this Next

Anti-vaccine advocate reportedly setting his eyes on Texas elections
Advertisement

The wait is over: Shake Shack in Rice Village is up and running.

The beloved fast-casual restaurant opened Wednesday serving up something exclusive to its new neighborhood: a West U-nicorn custard.


RELATED: Houston restaurants know how to celebrate the ‘Stros and they want you to join in on the freebies

The vanilla-based dessert incorporates Unicorn Bait cookies, Fluff Bake Bar, as well as strawberry puree and salted caramel sauce.

The lines may have been just a touch longer for the special meal-ender.

While there are already two places in Houston to get a Shackburger — the Galleria and Minute Maid Park — the new location in the old La Madeleine space off Kirby Drive is already winning over fans:

RELATED: Houston’s third Shake Shack is coming to Rice Village

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Legal this year, families say they are still concerned with access to medical marijuana

Legal this year, families say they are still concerned with access to medical marijuana

Transgender Texas high school wrestler wins second 6A girls state title over the weekend in Cypress

Transgender Texas high school wrestler wins second 6A girls state title over the weekend in Cypress

One of Texas’ capital school districts is reportedly split on how to handle the Confederate-named campuses

One of Texas’ capital school districts is reportedly split on how to handle the Confederate-named campuses

ICYMI, Feb. 22 wasn’t only National Margarita Day, but, if you’re in Houston, you’re in a good spot for a makeup

ICYMI, Feb. 22 wasn’t only National Margarita Day, but, if you’re in Houston, you’re in a good spot for a makeup

On the 73rd anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima, Battleship Texas honors WWII vets

On the 73rd anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima, Battleship Texas honors WWII vets

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement