The wait is over: Shake Shack in Rice Village is up and running.

The beloved fast-casual restaurant opened Wednesday serving up something exclusive to its new neighborhood: a West U-nicorn custard.





The vanilla-based dessert incorporates Unicorn Bait cookies, Fluff Bake Bar, as well as strawberry puree and salted caramel sauce.

I came. I saw. I consumed 1560 calories in eight minutes flat @shakeshack https://t.co/ZGbMWnEuJN @HoustonChron — Amber Elliott (@AmberJElliott) February 28, 2018

The lines may have been just a touch longer for the special meal-ender.

While there are already two places in Houston to get a Shackburger — the Galleria and Minute Maid Park — the new location in the old La Madeleine space off Kirby Drive is already winning over fans:

Tomorrow a Shake Shack opens in Rice Village which marks the first day of the rest of my life — Christian Carr (@RoosterCarr) February 27, 2018

