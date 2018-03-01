The wait is over: Shake Shack in Rice Village is up and running.
The beloved fast-casual restaurant opened Wednesday serving up something exclusive to its new neighborhood: a West U-nicorn custard.
The vanilla-based dessert incorporates Unicorn Bait cookies, Fluff Bake Bar, as well as strawberry puree and salted caramel sauce.
The lines may have been just a touch longer for the special meal-ender.
While there are already two places in Houston to get a Shackburger — the Galleria and Minute Maid Park — the new location in the old La Madeleine space off Kirby Drive is already winning over fans:
