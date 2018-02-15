It all reportedly started with a group of men who used a PlayStation accessory-sale ploy to rob a home.

But it ended with a Humble officer, shot in the arm, driving himself to a nearby hospital:

Authorities said the incident unfolded Tuesday night at a home on North Avenue D, when a Houstonian became “robbed by a pair of men after trying to sell them a PlayStation gaming console.”

The two male suspects reportedly took off in a black Camaro, only to be spotted by Humble police, who then gave chase, which ended in a parking lot of Pappas B-B-Q.

The two male suspects reportedly took off in a black Camaro, only to be spotted by Humble police, who then gave chase, which ended in a parking lot of Pappas B-B-Q.

Things then transitioned to a footrace for one of the men, and police placed the passenger in the vehicle under arrest.

Despite the singular apprehension, reports show the other fugitive ran across Highway 59, shooting at officers.

Cliff Goddard, one of the officers, did not come prepared with a bulletproof vest, and suffered a shot in the chest; the bullet reportedly went through his arm, however, he managed to drive himself to Memorial Hermann Northeast Medical Center.

“‘They didn’t get me this time.’ That’s what he keeps saying. ‘They didn’t get me this time,'” his family said in an interview with Eyewitness News.

May he get well soon.

If you’d like to share more information on this incident, contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.