Earlier this week, authorities confirmed skeletal remains found in Liberty County belong to a Houston woman who disappeared in 2016.

Investigators believe Esmeralda Pargas, 42, left her home on August 2, 2016, never to return, after the mother of five reportedly planned to meet a female “acquaintance” at a park along Veterans Memorial Drive.





RELATED: Texas man who filmed himself raping 3-month-old baby sentenced to life

Flavio Salinas, a friend of Pargas, spoke with KPRC about the disappearance back in 2016.

JUST IN: Human remains found in Liberty County identified as mother of 5 who disappeared from Houston in 2016 https://t.co/3v8NQdkQKh pic.twitter.com/T9FpHmy0nE — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) February 6, 2018

Salinas said Pargas met the woman through work, but the acquaintance later told Salinas she never showed up to the park:

“As unfortunate as it sounds, I think she was kidnapped, and she’s definitely in danger,” Salinas said at the time.

Although authorities later located her SUV, Pargas remained missing.

Four weeks later on August 28, 2016, a landowner reportedly found skeletal remains in a vacant lot on County Road 3556 in North Liberty County.

Authorities scoured the lot over a two-day period and recovered 85 percent of the skeleton, which they said they sent to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office for testing.

Now, DNA results taken from the remains confirmed by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office appear to match samples from Pargas.

Skeletal remains found in Liberty County vacant lot identified as missing Housto… https://t.co/TMvqT6vxc7 pic.twitter.com/298pDheMIa — NewsBry (@NewsBry) February 6, 2018

RELATED: Parents accused of sexually assaulting 2-year-old girl, sharing images online

At this time, the cause of death is unknown, but a cash reward is being offered for information about the person or persons involved.

The Houston Police Department is also helping in the investigation.

If you know anything about this crime, please call one of the following: Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500, Houston Police Department Missing Person Division at 832-394-1840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.

May this victim RIP.