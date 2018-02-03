An Alief 4th grader will reportedly soon meet his hero thanks to a State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) practice essay he wrote during class at Mahanay Elementary.





During an interview, after his teacher Laura Shepard read the essay, she said she decided to reach out to J.J. Watt, who the boy, as part of the prompt, identified as the person he would like to meet most.

“I would like to meet J.J. Watt so I can thank him for giving money to some people for when Hurricane Harvey was going on,” 10-year-old Dillian wrote. “He looks light a really nice person on TV, but if I meet him in person, I’m going nuts.”

Shepard said she then Tweeted the essay at Watt:

“They had to write about a person they would like to meet,” Shepard wrote. “ @ JJWatt Your generosity and dedication to the city of Houston does not go unnoticed, even by your young fans. Thank you for being a great role model for our kids.”

Watt responded to the Tweet, implying he wanted to meet with the child.

Watt wrote, “’he looks like a really nice person on tv but if I meet him in person I’m gowing nuts’ That I have to see. How can we set this meeting up??”

Shepard told KHOU little Dillian, who wants to be a football player, became speechless when he found out he would meet his hero.

Although Watt sat most of last season out with an injury, he took no time off from his work with the community and charitable efforts, and his legacy is clearly working overtime.

Stay golden, J.J.!