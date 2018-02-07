A study conducted by researchers at George Washington University reveals how hard a Sugar Land native and University of Houston graduate worked to get a job with the terrorist group ISIS, also known as the Islamic State.





The university released a report this week on American jihadists in Syria and Iraq, which included information about a man local to the Houston area.

Warren Clark, 33, wrote a cover letter and resume to apply for a job helping jihadists fight against the country where he was born and raised.

“I was born and raised in the United States and have always loved teaching others and learning from others as well,” Clark allegedly wrote in the cover letter. “My work background is largely in English and I consider working at the University of Mosul to be a great way of continuing my career.”

Clark hoped to help the organization by teaching English in the Caliphate. The position he sought is in a university located in Mosul, a major city in Northern Iraq that was under ISIS control until July 2017.

“I am looking to get a position teaching English to students in the Islamic State,” Warren Clark wrote in his cover letter, as first reported by the New York Daily News.

Clark wrote the letter under his adopted jihadi name, Abu Muhammad al-Ameriki, which researchers later matched to Warren Clark. They believe Clark successfully joined the terror network and remains in Iraq.

Clark graduated from the University of Houston in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in global business.

According to people who knew Clark, he came from a military family. Those close to the family told KPRC they haven’t seen Clark in years, and the family rarely talks about him.