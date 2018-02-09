Earlier this month, data analytics firm Inrix released its global traffic scorecard, and Houston scored in the top quartile:

Barely missing the top 10 cities for worst traffic congestion in the United States, the Bayou City came in 11th in the nation – number 37 out of the 1,360 cities worldwide – for traffic congestion.





We just launched the 2017 Global Traffic Scorecard, which ranked 1,360 cities in 38 countries – the largest traffic study ever. Learn more here: https://t.co/RD6tFDCNVa — INRIX ® (@INRIX) February 6, 2018

Inrix claimed these findings to be part the largest traffic study of its kind ever conducted, with analysts reportedly using data from cities on five continents in 38 countries to determine information, like how much time people spend sitting in traffic during peak hours.

Turns out, Houstonians spent seven percent of their total drive time in 2017 stuck in traffic – around 50 hours during peak congestion, according to the Inrix scorecard.

Other cities, such as El Paso, Austin and Dallas, actually saw congestion go down.

Los Angeles took the top spot overall.

Yep, Los Angeles has the world's worst traffic congestion — again https://t.co/WF2pbv07AW via @usatoday — INRIX ® (@INRIX) February 6, 2018

Despite Dallas’ improvements, Texas’ top city for mediocrity placed one above Houston at 10th worst for congestion in the United States, ranking 28th most congested across all the cities Inrix surveyed, earning it a 9.3 on their congestion index.

Depending on how much you dislike Dallas, this could give you at least one thing to be happy about next time you’re stuck on I-10.

