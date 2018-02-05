Menu
Screen Shot 2018-02-05 at 1.18.50 PM Read this Next

Convicted killer explains why he's running for Austin City Council if Texas lets him
Advertisement

A Chevy Tahoe slammed into a home in north Houston overnight, obliterating parts of its interior, but leaving no one injured.

Occupants of the house, located on John Alber Road at Biscayne Way and west of the Hardy Toll Road, were asleep upstairs when the truck hit at about 4 a.m.


A husband, wife and two small children were on the second floor. They told authorities they “thought something fell from the sky.

RELATED: A street race kills one racer, one bystander in northwest Houston Christmas Day

The Tahoe got inside through the garage, then made its way into a dining room.

When the driver tried to escape the scene, he was apprehended, according to the homeowner.

RELATED: Houston man reportedly facing felony charges from Christmas day street racing deaths

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Here’s why Houston’s J.J. Watt made an appearance at the Super Bowl

Here’s why Houston’s J.J. Watt made an appearance at the Super Bowl

Police release surveillance video of Spring suspects on the run after allegedly killing an 18-year-old

Police release surveillance video of Spring suspects on the run after allegedly killing an 18-year-old

Gov. Abbott to reportedly leave no stone unturned in the investigation of Dr. Nassar’s ranch

Gov. Abbott to reportedly leave no stone unturned in the investigation of Dr. Nassar’s ranch

According to a new report, Houston is home to 7 of the top 100 traffic bottlenecks

According to a new report, Houston is home to 7 of the top 100 traffic bottlenecks

Here’s how close Houston came to being an Amazon HQ2 finalist

Here’s how close Houston came to being an Amazon HQ2 finalist

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement