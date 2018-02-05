A Chevy Tahoe slammed into a home in north Houston overnight, obliterating parts of its interior, but leaving no one injured.

Occupants of the house, located on John Alber Road at Biscayne Way and west of the Hardy Toll Road, were asleep upstairs when the truck hit at about 4 a.m.





A husband, wife and two small children were on the second floor. They told authorities they “thought something fell from the sky.”

The Tahoe got inside through the garage, then made its way into a dining room.

When the driver tried to escape the scene, he was apprehended, according to the homeowner.

