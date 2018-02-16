Thanks to its new partnership with Shipt, Target is now offering same-day delivery services in the Houston area.

Using the Target app or website, customers can order their sundries, and then Shipt workers will collect the items and give live updates from the aisles to boot.





In some cases, the orders will be reportedly delivered in less than one hour.

The announcement was made Thursday. According to the My San Antonio, other major cities in the Southwest region are also debuting the service, including: San Antonio, Austin, College Station, Corpus Christi, the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Houston, Killeen, Temple, Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Phoenix.

Target acquired Shipt for $550 million in December. The mega retailer says it aims to have all of its stores offer the service by the 2018 holiday season.

As it stands, the Houston rollout comprises about half of the company’s stores.

