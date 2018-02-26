U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz found himself at the butt of his own joke earlier this week, when he reportedly attempted to insult his Democratic opponents.
Texas’s Junior Senator drew laughs after comparing politics to the long-running fictional cartoon “The Simpsons:”
“The Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson, and Republicans are happily the party of Homer, Bart, Maggie and Marge,” Cruz said during a debate about gun control.
RELATED: Anti-vaccine group targets Texas Republican
Cruz made the comparison in front of the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) on Thursday, recorders rolling.
Attendees said the topic of the “The Simpsons” came up when the founder of the “The Federalist” Ben Domench compared the current gun control debate to an episode of the hit cartoon, which regularly explores political topics.
While he clearly meant it as an insult to his Party opponents, many quickly jumped on board with the comparison, pointing out how Lisa is the brainy one in the family, with Homer being viewed as the family idiot.
“The Simpsons” showrunner Al Green shared a different opinion from Cruz on Twitter:
“Ted Cruz says Maggie Simpson would vote for him,” he Tweeted. “I think Ted’s the one who could use a pacifier in his mouth.”
Fans also pointed out the irony of Cruz calling Lisa Simpson a Democrat, as an episode from the year 2000, which showed Lisa becoming President of the United States in the 2020s.
Her predecessor? Donald Trump.
D’oh!
RELATED: Ted Cruz casts lone Senate vote against GOP-lead immigration proposal