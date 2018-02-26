U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz found himself at the butt of his own joke earlier this week, when he reportedly attempted to insult his Democratic opponents.





Texas’s Junior Senator drew laughs after comparing politics to the long-running fictional cartoon “The Simpsons:”

“The Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson, and Republicans are happily the party of Homer, Bart, Maggie and Marge,” Cruz said during a debate about gun control.

RELATED: Anti-vaccine group targets Texas Republican

Cruz made the comparison in front of the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) on Thursday, recorders rolling.

Attendees said the topic of the “The Simpsons” came up when the founder of the “The Federalist” Ben Domench compared the current gun control debate to an episode of the hit cartoon, which regularly explores political topics.

While he clearly meant it as an insult to his Party opponents, many quickly jumped on board with the comparison, pointing out how Lisa is the brainy one in the family, with Homer being viewed as the family idiot.

Ted Cruz: Dems are the party of Lisa Simpson Lisa is the only intelligent character in the family. So R the dumb characters Republican? Remember when Homer joined the NRA and used his semi-auto pistol to change channels on the TV. #lisasimpson #simpsons #tedcruz #resist pic.twitter.com/gOsIc3ABM8 — Don't Leave Blank (@WTFisGoingOnDon) February 22, 2018

The entire point of the Simpsons is that Homer is a walking example of what not to do and Lisa is the voice of reason. Ted Cruz is the least self-aware organism on the planet. pic.twitter.com/giiuUz8sOK — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) February 22, 2018

“The Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson and Republicans are happily the party of Homer, Bart, Maggie and Marge.”

— Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) Shh – don't tell Cruz Lisa's the smart one. — Bob Toomey (@bob_toomey) February 23, 2018

Sen. Ted Cruz: "I think the Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson." Me: Hell yeah it is. pic.twitter.com/ARnTCPqNC8 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 22, 2018

Ted Cruz said the Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson. On what planet is that even slightly a bad thing? pic.twitter.com/8NZRUxBIZP — Samuel Jenkinson🦎 (@samueljenkinson) February 23, 2018

Today at CPAC Ted Cruz said Democrats are Lisa Simpson. She’s the smart one, Ted. I’ll take it. pic.twitter.com/kIZeJ5gSjc — T.R. Morley (@TheRealMorley) February 22, 2018

“The Simpsons” showrunner Al Green shared a different opinion from Cruz on Twitter:

“Ted Cruz says Maggie Simpson would vote for him,” he Tweeted. “I think Ted’s the one who could use a pacifier in his mouth.”

.@TheSimpsons Ted Cruz says Maggie Simpson would vote for him.

I think Ted's the one who could use a pacifier in his mouth. — Al Jean (@AlJean) February 22, 2018

Fans also pointed out the irony of Cruz calling Lisa Simpson a Democrat, as an episode from the year 2000, which showed Lisa becoming President of the United States in the 2020s.

Her predecessor? Donald Trump.

Ted Cruz said that "the Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson." He does know Lisa wins the Presidency, right? pic.twitter.com/ySyIU54gdQ — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) February 22, 2018

D’oh!

RELATED: Ted Cruz casts lone Senate vote against GOP-lead immigration proposal