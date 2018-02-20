The Houston Texans announced they will release linebacker Brian Cushing, 31, prior to the 2018 season, a move which will reportedly save the team $7.64 million on the salary cap.





According to reports, Cushing will be released in time for the 2018 free agency period, which begins on March 14.

RELATED: Texans linebacker Brian Cushing suspended 10 games for PED violation

Brian Cushing to be released by the #Texans in the next few weeks. @briancushing56 the Texans All-Time leading Tackler. What's your favorite Cushing moment? @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/LQxLUmvc2e — Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) February 19, 2018

Cushing played for the Texans for nine years but served a 10 game suspension during the 2017 season for a violation of the NFL’s policy against performance-enhancing drugs.

Following this suspension, rumors began to circulate he may not return in the new season.

He is considered a fan favorite after nearly a decade with the team and continues to hold the record as the team’s all-time leading tackler, with 664 tackles to his name.

During his career, Cushing reportedly underwent a total of 20 surgeries to remain on the field.

As Cushing moves on from the Texans, fans can only wonder how the move will affect his wife Megan Cushing and her sister, Dash superstar Kealia Ohai, who is dating the legendary J.J. Watt.

RELATED: 10 things you should know about Kealia Ohai, J.J. Watt’s girlfriend

Ohai reportedly lived with her sister and brother-in-law in their Houston home.

Megan Cushing is credited with introducing Ohai and Watt, gifting the Bayou City with one of our favorite it-couples.

Texans fans will miss the Cushings!