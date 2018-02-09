In an interview this week, the former mayor of San Antonio said he would be very willing to undertake a run for the Oval Office.





In an interview with NBC, Julian Castro, who served as secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development during the Obama administration, said he has “every interest in running” in 2020.

He will reportedly headline the Young Democrats convention in New Hampshire, speaking at their Granite Slate awards dinner next week, and those in the know think his speech will help him gage the viability of a presidential campaign.

Julián Castro, who was on a short list for Hillary Clinton's 2016 running mate, is heading to the first primary state of New Hampshire for a speech that could start his path to a 2020 run. https://t.co/EXaQhCZmXq via @NBCLatino — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 6, 2018

“Part of the process of figuring out whether I’m going to run is going to listen to folks and feel the temperature,” Castro said in an interview.

He was a frontrunner for Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016, according to the Texas Tribune, and speculation about whether or not he’ll run has reportedly been fairly consistent since 2012.

Currently, he lectures at the University of Texas at Austin’s Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs.

He said in an interview with the San Antonio Express News he would reach a final decision on whether to run by the end of the year.

Castro has already formed and launched a political action committee (PAC) this year to fund his campaign called Opportunity First.

