His family said it is out of character for their son to disappear, which is why Wilson Stratton’s parents are worried.

This is reportedly the 10th day of the 17-year-old missing, last seen at a River Oaks gas station near Westheimer and Willowick.

The 5-foot, 4-inch teen is described as weighing approximately 165 pounds, with “light facial acne.”

His parents said they last saw him wearing a “green and white fishing shirt, gray gym shorts and white tennis shoes,” calling in Texas Equusearch to help bring him home.

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Texas EquuSearch will continue their search for 17-year-old Wilson Stratton. @FotiABC13 has more about his disappearance: https://t.co/43ermPVFFx pic.twitter.com/5rwPbFco3p — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) January 29, 2018

This morning, organization officials reportedly met at East Briar Hollow Lane to brief the media before setting off on a search, welcoming volunteers to help with their efforts, which they said may cover “treacherous terrain.”

If the public would like to share any information on Stratton’s disappearance, they are encouraged to call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.