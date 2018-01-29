Menu
Houston Independent School District and VH1 Save the Music Conce Read this Next

Texas' Board of Education is reportedly considering adding a controversial course to the high school cirriculum
Advertisement

His family said it is out of character for their son to disappear, which is why Wilson Stratton’s parents are worried.

RELATED: Police cancel Amber Alert for a missing Missouri City teen


This is reportedly the 10th day of the 17-year-old missing, last seen at a River Oaks gas station near Westheimer and Willowick.

The 5-foot, 4-inch teen is described as weighing approximately 165 pounds, with “light facial acne.”

His parents said they last saw him wearing a “green and white fishing shirt, gray gym shorts and white tennis shoes,” calling in Texas Equusearch to help bring him home.

This morning, organization officials reportedly met at East Briar Hollow Lane to brief the media before setting off on a search, welcoming volunteers to help with their efforts, which they said may cover “treacherous terrain.”

RELATED: Houston woman shares her side of the story from an alleged Facebook meetup gone wrong

If the public would like to share any information on Stratton’s disappearance, they are encouraged to call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.

Advertisement

Rare Studio

According to a new report, Houston is home to 7 of the top 100 traffic bottlenecks

According to a new report, Houston is home to 7 of the top 100 traffic bottlenecks

Here’s how close Houston came to being an Amazon HQ2 finalist

Here’s how close Houston came to being an Amazon HQ2 finalist

Houston may have a problem with Amazon’s list of 20 finalists for HQ2

Houston may have a problem with Amazon’s list of 20 finalists for HQ2

‘Tourniquet Killer’ wrongly confesses to two murders just before his execution this week

‘Tourniquet Killer’ wrongly confesses to two murders just before his execution this week

When NASA needed to repair its safety image, they turned to this beloved character with a penchant for flying

When NASA needed to repair its safety image, they turned to this beloved character with a penchant for flying

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement