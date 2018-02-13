A judge sentenced a 33-year-old man to over 12 years in federal prison Thursday for his role in a synthetic drugs production and distribution scheme that brought the narcotics into San Antonio, Houston, Austin and Dallas, federal officials said.
Ashak Victor Nasief Wesa pleaded guilty on Oct. 31 to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess drugs with intent to distribute, said officials with the Department of Justice.
The Jaffer Drug Trafficking Organization, the San Antonio-based drug ring that Wesa was part of, distributed over 40,000 pounds of K2 to cities in Texas as well as cities in Missouri and Oklahoma, officials said.
Officials said Wesa, an Egyptian citizen, had been living in Houston and was part of the organization from March to June 2013. He was extradited from Germany to Texas the summer before he admitted to this crime.
Wesa is the last of 16 defendants to be convicted and sentenced in connection with this crime. In April, ringleader Muhammed Jaffer Ali was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison, federal officials said.
