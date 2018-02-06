A Texas man who filmed himself raping a 3-month-old baby girl will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A Montgomery County jury convicted David Vincent Akins Jr., 38, Wednesday of four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.





At his sentencing, five other victims testified about what Akins did to them. Two of the former victims are relatives of Akins, who say he raped them at age 5 and from ages 3 to 11.

“There were a lot of other victims,” said Prosecutor Mary Nan Huffman. “Akins went to juvenile detention when he was 14 years old for raping his 5-year-old sister. And when that happened, his other sister came forward with sexual assault allegations stating he had raped her since she was 3 years old. Both sisters testified during this trial, which was very powerful.”

Akins asked for the judge to determine his sentence. 359th state District Court of Judge Kathleen Hamilton gave him four consecutive life sentences — one for each count.

He will not be eligible for parole.

Authorities first arrested Akin in 2016 after finding child pornography on his computer; however, they soon learned his crimes included worse offenses, including making some of the images he possessed.

Investigators soon discovered a baby featured in the images was a relative of Akins. He had photographed and filmed himself raping the baby over the course of her first year of life.

“This baby was raped before she could roll over,” said Huffman, according to Eyewitness News. “For the sake of our county and our children, I hope we never have another David Akins, Jr. in my entire career as a prosecutor.”

According to the prosecutor, Akins found his victims by soliciting relationships with single mothers and then staying home with their children.

After his trial, Akins thanked the court for a fair trial and apologized to those who had to watch the filmed rape as part of the trial’s evidence.