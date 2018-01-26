Menu
Blue Bell's new 'King Cake' ice cream comes to Houston just in time for Mardi Gras
Emily Reeves, 30, a northern Texas native, said she worked for years on her idea for a reality car show, and it looks like things are finally paying off:


According to Houston Chronicle, Reeves’ show will follow her and a friend around the country, focusing on cars and horses; the show will reportedly air on RideTV,  but a premier date remains to be announced.

She’s reportedly worked on the concept for three years, with a second one in the works.

Her YouTube channel “Flying Sparks Garage” is home to a successful series known as ‘In the shop with Emily,’ Reeves is also pitching to be made into a television show.

The series is said to feature Reeves and her husband Aaron’s work on automotive projects, the latest of which is restoring an old Chevy Nova:

Since posting their first video in 2015, Reeves and her husband’s channel gained 47,000 subscribers and millions of video views, which she said she is hoping to leverage to break into television.

Reeves is also reportedly partnering with brands, including Mechanix, and been featured in ads for companies, like JC Penny, Dillards and Ford as a model.

