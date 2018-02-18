Menu
Sex Trafficking Read this Next

Second victim files human trafficking lawsuit against Houston businesses, claiming owners knew and still did nothing
Advertisement

J.J. Watt usually helps “win the game” on the field, but, this weekend, he worked it out in a different role, showing a little brotherly love by taking part in his brother’s wedding.


Derek Watt, who is a fullback with the Los Angeles Chargers, wed his long-time fiancee Gabriella Justin this Saturday.

RELATED: J.J. Watt shared photos from his romantic getaway with his girlfriend Kealia Ohai

According to social media posts, Derek proposed to Gabriella in January 2017 while surrounded by family.

Watt posted photos of himself at the wedding, along with the rest of the family men.

He also posted photos of the newlyweds:

No word yet on when J.J. will wed his long-time girlfriend Houston Dash superstar Kealia Ohai.

But, dating since 2016, the two appear to be more than a couple at times:

RELATED: J.J. Watt hand delivers food and supplies to those still recovering from Harvey

As Rare previously reported, the Houston darlings recently shared photos of a romantic getaway they took to Italy.

Congrats, Derek and Gabby! Houston can’t wait for our own royal wedding *someday*!

Author placeholder image About the author:
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Houston couples tell their tales of romance and tips for dating

Houston couples tell their tales of romance and tips for dating

Shaken after Florida, several Humble ISD students said they stayed home today out of fear of being attacked themselves

Shaken after Florida, several Humble ISD students said they stayed home today out of fear of being attacked themselves

Bart Whitaker wanted to kill his entire family, but his surviving father wants his son home in Sugar Land

Bart Whitaker wanted to kill his entire family, but his surviving father wants his son home in Sugar Land

Target now offering same-day delivery to its Houston-area customers

Target now offering same-day delivery to its Houston-area customers

Family of Sugar Land woman murdered on Valentine’s Day increases reward for information

Family of Sugar Land woman murdered on Valentine’s Day increases reward for information

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement