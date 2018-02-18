J.J. Watt usually helps “win the game” on the field, but, this weekend, he worked it out in a different role, showing a little brotherly love by taking part in his brother’s wedding.





Derek Watt, who is a fullback with the Los Angeles Chargers, wed his long-time fiancee Gabriella Justin this Saturday.

RELATED: J.J. Watt shared photos from his romantic getaway with his girlfriend Kealia Ohai

According to social media posts, Derek proposed to Gabriella in January 2017 while surrounded by family.

She Said Yes! Today couldn't have gone any more perfect. I Love You @gabby_justin22 pic.twitter.com/u5cTRCslmh — Derek Watt (@DerekWatt34) January 15, 2017

Watt posted photos of himself at the wedding, along with the rest of the family men.

He also posted photos of the newlyweds:

Last photo before the big moment @DerekWatt34!!! pic.twitter.com/ZakPWEn4ZY — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 17, 2018

No word yet on when J.J. will wed his long-time girlfriend Houston Dash superstar Kealia Ohai.

But, dating since 2016, the two appear to be more than a couple at times:

RELATED: J.J. Watt hand delivers food and supplies to those still recovering from Harvey

As Rare previously reported, the Houston darlings recently shared photos of a romantic getaway they took to Italy.

Congrats, Derek and Gabby! Houston can’t wait for our own royal wedding *someday*!