Earlier this week, Leon Jacob, half of an alleged tabloid-worthy murder-for-hire plot, which ultimately backfired when authorities intervened last year, appeared in court.

RELATED: Already accused of plotting a murder-for-hire, a River Oaks man is facing another aggravated charge





As his defense team “worked out pre-trial motions,” Jacob looked on.

Court records show he is accused of solicitation of murder and aggravated kidnapping.

Jacob’s girlfriend, Montrose veterinarian Valerie McDaniel, committed suicide last spring after both faced charges related to plotting to kill their exes.

Reports show Montrose veterinarian Valerie McDaniel jumped to her death after her arrest last March following an undercover police officer bust of the duo’s alleged activities.

According to authorities, before her death, Jacob approached J. Duran for help with kidnapping his ex-girlfriend Megan Verikas.

Leon Jacob, man accused in murder-for-hire plot, faces new charge https://t.co/jyu2Lf8lPu pic.twitter.com/XqtQoBXGPg — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) November 6, 2017

RELATED: Two Houstonians recently tried to kill their exes, but they should have read up on the city’s history of failure with hit men

Prosecutors allege Jacob intended for his ex-girlfriend to be frightened, threatening to kill her if she became uncooperative.

In Wednesday’s court appearance, court officials announced Jacob’s mother would testify as a witness in the trial.

This is a developing story.