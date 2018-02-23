Menu
artacevedo Read this Next

Police report at least seven gun threats at Houston schools since Florida shooting
Advertisement

Earlier this week, Leon Jacob, half of an alleged tabloid-worthy murder-for-hire plot, which ultimately backfired when authorities intervened last year, appeared in court.

RELATED: Already accused of plotting a murder-for-hire, a River Oaks man is facing another aggravated charge


As his defense team “worked out pre-trial motions,” Jacob looked on.

Court records show he is accused of solicitation of murder and aggravated kidnapping.

Jacob’s girlfriend, Montrose veterinarian Valerie McDaniel, committed suicide last spring after both faced charges related to plotting to kill their exes.

Reports show Montrose veterinarian Valerie McDaniel jumped to her death after her arrest last March following an undercover police officer bust of the duo’s alleged activities.

According to authorities, before her death, Jacob approached J. Duran for help with kidnapping his ex-girlfriend Megan Verikas.

RELATED: Two Houstonians recently tried to kill their exes, but they should have read up on the city’s history of failure with hit men

Prosecutors allege Jacob intended for his ex-girlfriend to be frightened, threatening to kill her if she became uncooperative.

In Wednesday’s court appearance, court officials announced Jacob’s mother would testify as a witness in the trial.

This is a developing story.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

On the 73rd anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima, Battleship Texas honors WWII vets

On the 73rd anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima, Battleship Texas honors WWII vets

U.S. Olympic speedskater brings Houston Strong spirit to PyeongChang

U.S. Olympic speedskater brings Houston Strong spirit to PyeongChang

Missouri City native Travis Scott rented out 2 theaters in Stafford this weekend “for the kids to watch” Black Panther

Missouri City native Travis Scott rented out 2 theaters in Stafford this weekend “for the kids to watch” Black Panther

Houston couples tell their tales of romance and tips for dating

Houston couples tell their tales of romance and tips for dating

Shaken after Florida, several Humble ISD students said they stayed home today out of fear of being attacked themselves

Shaken after Florida, several Humble ISD students said they stayed home today out of fear of being attacked themselves

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement