The Houston Rockets must have heard the Astros’ World Series win as a call to action because the team is still going strong this season, currently less than one game behind the Western Confrence championship leaders Golden State.





While b-ball experts say the Rockets may be looking at a shot at the title with Chris Paul and Michael Beasley playing alongside the ever-talented James Harden, but, with Paul reportedly leaving games due to apparent issues with his leg, some are worried the team’s Clutch City days may be coming to an end.

However, the fans spirits – and moves – are definitely keeping the party rolling:

As the Rockets give their all on the floor, taking home wins even when their stars are forced to sit on the bench, the fans are working just as hard in their stands.

Clearly, some of practiced ahead of time.

The Bleacher Report recently posted another dance battle, acknowledging “dance battles in Houston get intense.”

After all, this is Texas, where everything is bigger and better — including both our dance moves and our team skill.

Go Rockets! This is Clutch City, y’all!