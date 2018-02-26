Menu
Ralph K.M. Haurwitz, American-Statesman Staff, 6:04 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26, 2018  

Texas State University is expected to announce new standards for fraternities and sororities Monday following the death of a pledge who had a blood-alcohol level more than four times the limit for driving.


The new rules, recommended by a university task force that conducted a review of the Greek system and fine-tuned in recent days, are to be posted on the school’s website, said Matt Flores, a university spokesman.

Texas State President Denise Trauth ordered the review and suspended activities of all 31 fraternity and sorority chapters following the death in November of Matthew McKinley Ellis, 20, a business administration major from Humble, near Houston.

Ellis was found dead at an off-campus apartment after a fraternity event. His blood-alcohol level was 0.38, according to an autopsy report. The legal limit for driving in Texas is 0.08. Anyone who furnished him alcohol — the drinking age in Texas is 21 — could face charges.

He was the second Texas State student to die in a little more than a year in conjunction with an off-campus Greek event. In October 2016, 20-year-old Jordin Taylor, a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority, was fatally struck and dragged by a bus near Martindale.

Greek chapters that agree to the new rules could be reinstated by Thursday, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for additional details.

Transgender Texas high school wrestler wins second 6A girls state title over the weekend in Cypress

One of Texas' capital school districts is reportedly split on how to handle the Confederate-named campuses

ICYMI, Feb. 22 wasn't only National Margarita Day, but, if you're in Houston, you're in a good spot for a makeup

On the 73rd anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima, Battleship Texas honors WWII vets

U.S. Olympic speedskater brings Houston Strong spirit to PyeongChang

