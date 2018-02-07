Just a few days after the Philadelphia Eagles earned their Super Bowl ring, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson gave Texans fans a bit of hope for next season:





As Rare previously reported, Watson’s stellar rookie 2017 season ended early due to an ACL tear during a November practice session leaving fans wondering if their talented QB would ever return to the field.

RELATED: Texans QB Deshaun Watson recovering from ACL surgery

The answer, based on a video shared on social media, appears to be yes:

Earlier this week, Watson uploaded a post to Instagram showing him running on an anti-gravity treadmill, accompanied by G-Eazy’s “No Limit.”

“Officially day 1 of the 2018 NFL season today.. and today is officially my first day back running! Crazy how God works! Gotta have it ALL! ♠️ memo™️ 815 #Godspeed,” Watson wrote.

This is the first time Watson reportedly ran since his injury.

RELATED: Texans QB Deshaun Watson shines both on and off the field

He is expected to return next season as the Texans starting quarterback, where he’ll, hopefully, lead the team to victory.

While recovering from his injury, Watson penned a letter for fans, pledging to make his way back to the field.

Go Texans!