Restaurateur Avi Katz is at it again, proving good things may be worth the wait:

The man behind Katz’s is bring bagels to the masses — at least to those in or willing to make the trek to the Heights.

In a city with a less than acceptable amount of legitimate bagel establishment, Katz and Houston-area attorney Gregg Goldstein proudly present Golden Bagels & Coffee.

According to Katz, these are real New York-style bagels — not the doughy soft rolls he says he see so often in Texas, pointing to only two other “good” bagel options in his Houston opinion — Hot Bagel Shop in River Oaks and New York Bagel Shop on Hillcroft, he told the Houston Chronicle.

He said this is why he saw a Golden opportunity:

At the new bagelry, according to its website, the edible, golden orbs are made over a “three-day process that begins with creating a starter dough that is mixed with flour, malt and water.”

They are then left to rest overnight before being boiled in malted water and baked.

Golden also sells craft coffees, and plans are reportedly in the works to, at some point, feature deli specials, such as pastrami and egg salad.

See y’all there!