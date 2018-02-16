Menu
Shaken after Florida, several Humble ISD students said they stayed home today out of fear of being attacked themselves
Early Friday morning, thieves used a car to break through the bar-reinforced window of a Super Amigo food store in the Hobby Airport area and steal the ATM machine inside.


The robbery happened at around 2:30 a.m., according to the Houston Chronicle.

The damage they did can clearly be seen on a surveillance camera pointed at the storefront, which was mangled by the vehicle.

The footage was provided by Metro Video, who say there is no information on the suspects at this time.

