Asher Hong, 13, of Tomball, Texas, took first in the junior men’s all-around category at this weekend’s USA Gymnastics Winter Cup in Las Vegas.





Hong edged ahead of Bennet Huang from Palo Alto, California, by less than a point to win, racking up a score of 154.4 to Huang’s 154 points, according to the Houston Chronicle. Kevin Penev of Penfield, N.Y./RGA, finished third with a score of 153.550.

Live coverage of the junior prelims from #WinterCup is underway on our YouTube. Watch here: https://t.co/XgaqhoxJhx — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) February 15, 2018

Hong trains at Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, and it appears to have paid off. He also had the highest scores on the rings and parallel bars at the end of the two-day competition.

Sam Mikulak, a two-time Olympian from Newport Beach, California, won the senior men’s all-around title, scoring highly on the vault and parallel bars. His overall score of 172.500 carried him almost six points ahead of the nearest competitor, according to USA Gymnastics.

ICYMI: @SamuelMikulak won the all-around at #WinterCup last night by nearly six points. Full recap, photos, videos, results and more at https://t.co/c33L0zHg8F. pic.twitter.com/J86ZId8vJO — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) February 18, 2018

