Menu
4960F52600000578-5408901-Susan_Mize_17_pictured_was_arrested_on_Saturday_night_after_auth-a-20_1519049732258 Read this Next

Montgomery County teenager allegedly set her dad up to be carjacked
Advertisement

Asher Hong, 13, of Tomball, Texas, took first in the junior men’s all-around category at this weekend’s USA Gymnastics Winter Cup in Las Vegas.


Hong edged ahead of Bennet Huang from Palo Alto, California, by less than a point to win, racking up a score of 154.4 to Huang’s 154 points, according to the Houston Chronicle. Kevin Penev of Penfield, N.Y./RGA, finished third with a score of 153.550.

RELATED: Nikki Haley drops a bombshell about Americans at the Winter Olympics

Hong trains at Cypress Academy of Gymnastics, and it appears to have paid off. He also had the highest scores on the rings and parallel bars at the end of the two-day competition.

Sam Mikulak, a two-time Olympian from Newport Beach, California, won the senior men’s all-around title, scoring highly on the vault and parallel bars. His overall score of 172.500 carried him almost six points ahead of the nearest competitor, according to USA Gymnastics.

RELATED: Meet the team USA luge racing star who’s heating up the 2018 Winter Olympics

Tomball resident wins junior men’s all around category at USA Gymnastics Winter Cup Photo: John Cheng
Author placeholder image About the author:
Advertisement

Rare Studio

On the 73rd anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima, Battleship Texas honors WWII vets

On the 73rd anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima, Battleship Texas honors WWII vets

U.S. Olympic speedskater brings Houston Strong spirit to PyeongChang

U.S. Olympic speedskater brings Houston Strong spirit to PyeongChang

Missouri City native Travis Scott rented out 2 theaters in Stafford this weekend “for the kids to watch” Black Panther

Missouri City native Travis Scott rented out 2 theaters in Stafford this weekend “for the kids to watch” Black Panther

Houston couples tell their tales of romance and tips for dating

Houston couples tell their tales of romance and tips for dating

Shaken after Florida, several Humble ISD students said they stayed home today out of fear of being attacked themselves

Shaken after Florida, several Humble ISD students said they stayed home today out of fear of being attacked themselves

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement