Menu
Jennifer Bryant Read this Next

Six months after Harvey, wages for work are on the rise, but undocumented laborers aren't the only ones rebuilding
Advertisement

Dave Thomas, American-Statesman staff

You know Buc-ee’s — that titanic Texas travel stop chain with the super-sized super-clean restrooms, the awe-inducing array of snacks and the smiling beaver mascot?


Well, that mascot has teeth.

There’s a darker side to Buc-ee’s that travelers may not be aware of, but fellow interstate merchants know all too well.

RELATED: A Texas beaver is damming his way across state lines

Free Press Houston reported on Saturday about Buc-ee’s litigious history as it tries to squash any perceived attempts at copyright and trademark infringement.

The article says Buc-ee’s has “tried to bring down a small zoo’s worth of cute cartoon animals and the businesses they represent,” including Choke Canyon Bar-B-Q and its alligator mascot, convenience store Irv’s and its cowboy mascot and convenience store Chicks and its twin chicken mascots.

When squared off against Buc-ee’s attorneys, the story says, many of its smaller competitors simply give up and settle out of court. But the beaver vs. alligator battle of Buc-ee’s vs. Choke Canyon Bar-B-Q did go to court this week in Houston, Free Press Houston reports.

RELATED: In an announcement surprising no one from Texas, Buc-ee’s is making headlines nationwide once again

Advertisement

Rare Studio

The debate on Confederate-named schools is rising again in Texas’ capital

The debate on Confederate-named schools is rising again in Texas’ capital

U.S. women’s national soccer team to face Mexico in Houston this April ahead of World Cup qualifiers

U.S. women’s national soccer team to face Mexico in Houston this April ahead of World Cup qualifiers

There’s “no limit” to how many times we want to watch this update on injured Texan QB Deshaun Watson

There’s “no limit” to how many times we want to watch this update on injured Texan QB Deshaun Watson

Stunning news about the Texas teen who disappeared with an alleged online predator but had reunited with family

Stunning news about the Texas teen who disappeared with an alleged online predator but had reunited with family

Interactive Sandra Bland exhibit opens in Houston for Black History Month

Interactive Sandra Bland exhibit opens in Houston for Black History Month

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement