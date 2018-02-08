Menu
Authorities think they know who is responsible for 44-year-old Altaf Hussain Malik’s death, who went to meet someone he thought was interested in buying his car. Tragically, the body of the Richmond husband and father of four was found in December in southeast Houston beside a dumpster.


Terrell Derrick Funches, 20, is charged with capital murder, and his 16-year-old girlfriend faces charges of capital murder and has been referred to the Harris County Juvenile Probation Department.

The two allegedly lured the man, stabbing him 50 times and then dumping his body in an apartment complex dumpster in the Third Ward.

Authorities say Malik went to Bellaire Boulevard and State Highway 6 to sell the 2009 blue Audi A8.

Similar crimes related to online meet-ups have plagued the area. In October, a couple in a Caddy robbed a Houston woman who used OfferUp for the sale. Similarly, in December, an unsuspecting couple was robbed after trying to make Christmas money also using OfferUp.

Detectives from the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office as well as Houston Police Department helped ID the suspects in Malik’s death, who were arrested Feb. 5.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
