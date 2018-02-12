Houston soccer fans are about to get a rare treat ahead of the upcoming Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

For the first time in two years, the United States Women’s National Team will reportedly face off against Mexico in a match scheduled at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston on April 8.





Spokesmen for both franchises said they are preparing for World Cup qualifiers later this year:

“It will be good to get back together after the start of the new NWSL season and we will look forward to refocusing on our team goals as we continue to move towards World Cup qualifying,” Head Coach Jill Ellis provided in a press release. “Mexico has made great strides at the senior and youth levels, and that benefits our region and our team as it gives us the opportunity to play more quality matches against CONCACAF opponents.”

Two members of the Houston Dash are expected to play for the national team this year, with forward Christen Press and goalkeeper Jane Campbell likely taking the field for their country.

Campbell is also featured in game announcements.

Dash team captain Kealia Ohai, who is currently recovering from an injury, played for the national team in past years, attaining a stellar reputation in the world of soccer and stealing the heart of one J.J. Watt.

The CONCACAF Women’s World Cup qualifying tournament, which includes teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean, is scheduled for Fall 2018.

According to official game rules, three teams will earn a spot in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France, while a fourth competes against a South American team for a potential chance to join the tournament.

According to league stats, the U.S. team beat 1-0 Mexico in their last official match, which also took place in Texas; the teams faced off in Frisco outside of Dallas for the Olympic qualifiers in February 2016.

Tickets go on sale in Houston on Valentine’s Day, February 14; you can purchase them on ussoccer.com or through the BBVA Stadium box office.